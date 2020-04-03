Covid-19: Centre asks states to allow vendors to sell essentials

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:47 IST

The Centre on Friday has issued an advisory to states to allow authorised urban street vendors to sell essential items during the ongoing 21-day nationwide period, which has been enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in a bid to ensure their livelihood and encourage home delivery of basic commodities of daily needs.

The advisory comes at a time when a massive supply crunch of consumer items has escalated across states, as buyers of all hues are scouring markets for daily needs, during the lockdown, which started on March 25 and is likely to end to April 15.

“The urban street vendors are facing the risk of losing their livelihoods during the lockdown. They play an important role in the supply of essential items such as groceries, fruits and vegetables to people at affordable prices,” according to a letter written by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories. The letter said district authorities have been encouraged to facilitate home delivery and minimise movement of people outside their homes during the lockdown.

It is advised that the street vendors carry valid identity cards or certificates of vending may be allowed to carry on their business subject to restrictions imposed by the district authorities in a bid to encourage home delivery of essential items such as groceries, fruits and vegetables, the advisory noted.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have identified street vendors as per provisions of the Street Vendor’s Act, 2014, and issued certificates of vending and identity cards, the ministry said.

“These street vendors need to ensure cleanliness of their carts, personal hygiene, regular use of sanitiser and follow other social distancing norms. These operations will be subject to restrictions imposed by district authorities. However, restrictions will continue on street food vendors, as they may result in the congregation of people and violations of lockdown,” Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 29 ordered states to allow transportation of all goods during the lockdown.