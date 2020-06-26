Covid-19 count in Mumbai’s Dharavi rises to 2,218, eight new cases emerge

india

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:23 IST

Eight new Covid-19 cases have emerged in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,218, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A day earlier, on Thursday, slum colony Dharavi recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 2,210, the city’s civic agency had said.

According to a senior BMC official, no fresh deaths were reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the slum dwelling remains unchanged at 81.

ALSO READ | In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Mumbai’s Dharavi in June

Among the total patients, at least 1,108 have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the coronavirus infection.

The congested slum area has about 1,021 active cases at present.

Spread across an area of 2.5 square km, Dharavi is known as the largest slum of Asia with a population of an estimated 6.5 lakh.

Recently, the Union health ministry had said that due to proactive measures and containment strategies adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Covid-19 growth rate in Dharavi has dipped to 1.02% in June. In the month of May, the growth rate for the Covid-19 disease in Dharavi was about 4.3%, a significant dip from the earlier 12% in April.

ALSO READ | Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh; death toll at 15,301

The number of Covid-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in the last 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total count to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new deaths. This is the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.

Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are 10 districts and cities that have reported a larger number of Covid-19 cases between June 19 and June 25, contributing to about 54.47 per cent of the total caseload, a health ministry official said.