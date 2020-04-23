Covid-19: Delhi reports 128 new cases, total goes up to 2,376

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:57 IST

Delhi recorded 128 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the national capital to 2,376 while two persons died to take the casualties to 50, the state government said in its health bulletin.

Eighty four people were declared recovered from the infection on Thursday to take the total number of recoveries to 808. The number of active cases in Delhi is now 1,518.

It said 1,548 of those infected or 65.18% are people who are less than 50 years of age while 16.17 % or 384 people were between 50 and 59 years of age. Over 18% or 443 of Covid-19 cases were people who are 60 and above.

Among the casualties, 10 were less than 50 years of age and nine (90%) had co-morbidity. The mortality rate of this age group was 0.64%. Thirteen of the dead were in the 50-59 years age group and nine (69.23%) of them had co-morbidity factors. This age group’s mortality rate was 3.39%. The highest mortality rate was for the 60 year plus age group at 6.09% with 27 casualties out of which 24 (88%) had co-morbidity factors. The overall mortality rate was 2.1% and the co-morbidity factor was 42%.

A total of 30,560 people have been test for Covid-19 so far out of which 2,376 tested positive, 24,538 tested negative and 3,068 results are pending. Government labs have tested 22,766 people while private labs have carried out 7,794 tests so far, the bulletin said.

The 128 new cases were among samples that reported positive against a total of nearly 1,953 samples processed during last 24 hours, the bulletin said.