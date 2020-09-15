e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing

Covid-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing

In a special mention made in the Upper House, Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the term ‘social distancing’ is regularly used to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:53 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested ‘safe distancing’ .
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested ‘safe distancing’ . (PTI)
         

A demand was made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for using the term ‘physical distancing’ for fighting COVID-19 on the grounds that the use of the term ‘social distancing’ was promoting social stigma of coronavirus patients and their families.   Agreeing to the suggestion, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said an appropriate term should be used and suggested ‘safe distancing’ .

In a special mention made in the Upper House, Trinamool Congress leader Shantanu Sen said the term ‘social distancing’ is regularly used to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

    “Actually, it is physical distancing of nearly six feet between two persons. On the contrary, the use of the term social distancing has promoted social stigma which has led to nearly an attitude of boycotting of COVID patients socially,” he said.

  As a consequence of this, Covid-19 patients and their families are facing several “inhuman situations”, he said.

Sen further said, “To stop social discrimination   and social stigma, the term social distancing should not be used any more to fight Covid-19. Instead the term physical distancing should be used.” Many members associated with this issue.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
LIVE: Congress MP questions air ban on Kunal Kamra and warning for media
LIVE: Congress MP questions air ban on Kunal Kamra and warning for media
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In