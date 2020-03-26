Covid-19: First installment of economic relief package announced
As on Thursday, coronavirus has killed 16 people in India, and 694 have been affected.india Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:06 IST
The Centre has announced the first installment of a fiscal relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore to deal with the immediate economic distress born out of the coronavirus crisis. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this during a press conference held on Thursday afternoon.
Rs 50 lakh insurance cover per health worker fighting Covid-19 under insurance scheme. 2.2 million people will be covered
800 million poor people to get 5kg wheat or rice and 1kg of preferred pulses for free every month for the next three months. Each one of them will be provided double of their current entitlement over next three months free of cost
200 million women Jan Dhan account-holders to get Rs 500 per month for the next three months
Rs 202 a day under MGNREGS, up from Rs 182 to benefit 136.2 million families
Rs 1,000 ex gratia to 30 million poor senior citizens, poor widows and poor disabled
87 million farmers will get the first installment of Rs 2,000 due in 2020-21 in April 2020 under the PM KISAN Yojana
Rs 31,000 crore Building and Construction Workers Welfare Fund to be used by states to provide relief to construction workers
What other nations have done
US: $2 trillion disaster aid bill
UK: £330 billion rescue package
Germany: $610 billion lending to firms
France: $335 billion of bank loans
Spain: $220 billion stimulus package
Australia: $84 billion stimulus package