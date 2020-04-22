Covid-19: Govt urges media professionals to take precautions, issues advisory

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 12:02 IST

The government on Wednesday issued an advisory for media professionals working in the print and electronic sector of the industry. According to the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, media personnel have been advised to take health and related precautions while performing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as their office staff,” the advisory read.

Media persons are covering incidents relating to COVID19 in the country involving travel to containment zones, hotspots&other affected areas. It's advised that all such media persons may take health&related precautions while performing duties: Ministry of Information&Broadcasting pic.twitter.com/oxWobViY5M — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

The advisory comes after some media personnel in certain parts of the country were reported to have contracted Covid-19.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that a large number of media persons have recently contracted with Covid-19 while covering the happening in certain parts of the country,” the statement read.

Nearly 50 journalists in Mumbai and not less than 20 journalists in Chennai tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday announced that the administration will set up a special Covid-19 centre to test media professionals who have been reporting from the field during the coronavirus lockdown. The Karnataka government has also issued a similar order.

Print and electronic media are part of essential services and professionals working in the field are exempt from the lockdown.

India has reported 50 deaths and 1383 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 19,984 on Wednesday. The figure includes 3870 patients who have been cured or discharged and 640 deaths.