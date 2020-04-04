Covid-19: Govt says maximum cases in the age group between 21 and 40 years

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:03 IST

The maximum percentage of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases at 42% in the country have been reported among people in the age group between 21 and 40 years, the government’s data showed on Saturday.

The government on Saturday released the age profile of all the 2,902 Covid-19 positive cases reported to date since January 30.

The next majorly-affected age bracket is between 41 and 60 years at 33% of Covid-19 positive cases. While senior citizens, who are above 60 years, accounted for 17% of Covid-19 positive cases. However, most of the 68 Covid-19 deaths have been reported among people aged above 60 years because of their co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and renail issues, said Luv Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The age group between 0 and 20 years is the least affected at 9% of Covid-19 cases in line with a similar pattern seen in studies conducted in China and some other nations worst hit by the pandemic.