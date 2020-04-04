e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: Govt says maximum cases in the age group between 21 and 40 years

Covid-19: Govt says maximum cases in the age group between 21 and 40 years

The government on Saturday released the age profile of all the 2,902 Covid-19 positive cases reported to date since January 30.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The next majorly-affected age bracket is between 41 and 60 years at 33% of Covid-19 positive cases. While senior citizens, who are above 60 years, accounted for 17% of Covid-19 positive cases.
The maximum percentage of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases at 42% in the country have been reported among people in the age group between 21 and 40 years, the government’s data showed on Saturday.

The next majorly-affected age bracket is between 41 and 60 years at 33% of Covid-19 positive cases. While senior citizens, who are above 60 years, accounted for 17% of Covid-19 positive cases. However, most of the 68 Covid-19 deaths have been reported among people aged above 60 years because of their co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and renail issues, said Luv Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The age group between 0 and 20 years is the least affected at 9% of Covid-19 cases in line with a similar pattern seen in studies conducted in China and some other nations worst hit by the pandemic.

