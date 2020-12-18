e-paper
Covid-19 has spread like wild fire, observes Supreme Court, calls for more tests, intermittent rest for healthcare workers

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Free Rapid antigen Covid-19 test at a school at Thane, Mumbai. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
The Supreme Court on Friday observed that Covid-19 pandemic has spread like wild fire owing to the lack of implementation of guidelines and SOPs. “Everybody in the world is suffering one way or the other. It is a world war against Covid-19,” a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Ashoke Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah said.

Calling for more vigilance and surveillance, the bench said if the authorities decide to impose curfew or lockdown, it must be announced in advance so that people may make provisions for their livelihood.

The apex court said strict and stern action should be taken against those who are violating Covid-19 guidelines abd SOPs, irrespective of their position.

The bench said there should be more police personnel at food courts, eateries, vegetable markets, sabzi mandis, bus stations, railway stations etc as these are the places which are seeing gathering of people.

No permission shall be granted for any celebration as far as possible, the SC noted adding that there should be mechanism in place to check the number of people attending such gathering.

