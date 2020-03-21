Covid-19: India keeps fingers crossed as toll in Italy crosses 4000

india

As the number of coronavirus infection in India more than doubled in the last four days to cross 250 while the number of infections across the world rose to over 2,65,000. US President Donald Trump declared coroavirus a major disaster in the state of New York.

Italy recorded the highest toll in a single day on Friday with 627 deaths that took the number of casualties in the country to 4,032. It is so the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the cornavirus hit the country about a month ago.

In Washington, the White House said the United States has reached mutual agreements with Canada and Mexico to restrict non-essential travel across America’s northern and southern borders.

In India, 63 fresh cases were reported Friday prompting experts to reiterate that not enough people were being tested and that an undetected spread of coronavirus could overwhelm the country’s health care infrastructure.

Many states have announced large-scale shutdowns to stop the outbreak from entering the stage of community transmission which is more dangerous because a person’s infection can’t be traced to its origin.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police have lodged an FIR against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for allegedly not complying with directives to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus disease after her return from London earlier this month.

She tested Covid-19 positive on Friday and left a chain of politicians who have either put themselves on self-isolation or earmarked for monitoring by the administration.

Here is a look at the trends in India and the world.

India trends:

--India reports 63 new cases on Friday highest jump since infections began here

--Singer Kanika Kapoor’s contacts being traced. Members of Parliament including Derek O’ Brien, Anupriya Patel and Varun Gandhi who were in touch with fellow MP Dushyant Singh are in quarantine. Dushyant Singh and his mother Vasundhara Raje Scindia who had attended Kanika Kapoor’s birthday, had earlier quarantined themselves.

--Many hospitals cancel elective surgeries and set aside beds

--Delhi closes malls, markets for 3 days

--Covid 19 infected Italian who was discharged from hospital after testing negative dies of cardiac arrest in Jaipur

--India expands testing protocol to include more people and has intensified contact tracing

---Vegetable prices surge due to talks of mandi closure

--Delhi man who tested positive in Tamil Nadu could be first case of community transmission in India

--The Nifty 50 saw its best one-day gain in more than six months, but ended the week more than 12% lower. Both Nifty and Sensex logged their worst week since 2008

Global trends:

--Covid 19 deaths cross 10,000

--New Zealand reports first local outbreak

--Italy deaths cross 4000, New York and California in lockdown

--Clampdown begins in London with theatres, pubs shutting down

--Data from Wuhan awaited if they are recording any fresh local infection cases. They didn’t record any local new infection for 24 hours on Thursday-Friday

--The new coronavirus has infected far more people in US than those who have been tested, analysis by Columbia University researchers show

--Cases in New York state top 7,800