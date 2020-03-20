Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs

lucknow

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 23:36 IST

The Lucknow police lodged an FIR against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for alleged negligence in compliance of necessary directives to safeguard against the spread of deadly Coronavirus disease post her return from London earlier this month.

She tested covid-19 positive on Friday and left a chain of VIPs behind who had either put themselves on self-isolation or earmarked for monitoring by the administration.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police, Sujeet Pandey confirmed that an FIR was lodged at Sarojini Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code section 188, 269, 270 on the complaint of Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow.

He said two more FIRs are likely to be registered in the matter at Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations, for her three different gatherings in the area, post her return from London on March 11.

Another senior police official privy of Investigation said IPC section 188 was slapped for alleged disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The official said section 269 was included for the ‘negligent act’ likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life. According to the section, whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

Beside, the IPC section 270 was included for a ‘malignant act’ likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life, said the official. As per section 270, whoever malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

State officials confirmed on Friday that Kanika Kapoor attended three functions or parties in the city on different days, came in contact with several VIPs including top politicians, stayed in a top luxury hotel, travelled to a relative’s place in Kanpur after her arrival from London.

BJP MP Dushayant Singh and his mother and former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhra Raje are two prominent leaders among several who came in contact with Kapoor during this period and have put themselves under self-isolation. Several other MPs including Derek O Brien of the TMC and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal also quarantined themselves realizing they had come in contact with Dushyant Singh.