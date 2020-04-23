Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 21,700; 686 dead

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020

India’s total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 21,700 on Thursday with the number of deaths at 686, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 1229 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 34 people have died due to the deadly infection since Wednesday.

A day earlier on Wednesday, India had breached the 20,000 mark with 20,471 Covid-19 positive patients in the country. On April 14, the number of coronavirus cases had hit the 10,000 mark amid a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the disease.

A total of 4,325 patients across states have recovered from the deadly infection so far and have been discharged. One person has migrated. At present, India has 16,689 active coronavirus cases.

Among the states, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with the maximum number of Covid-19 patients, followed by Gujarat and national capital Delhi coming in third.

Though the total number of coronavirus cases soared to 21,700 on Thursday, nearly 20 per cent Covid-19 patients have recovered so far in the country, according to health ministry data. . This takes the recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients positive to 19.89 per cent.

India currently has 12 districts that have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days or more. “There are now 78 districts in 23 states/UTs, which have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days,” a health ministry official said.