Covid-19: Kerala reports one solitary case, 78,980 under observation

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:34 IST

Moving towards flattening the coronavirus graph in the state, Kerala on Friday reported only a single Covid-19 positive case, said the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At least 10 people were discharged and the number of people under observation also came down to 78,980.

The lone positive case was reported from Kozhikode district in north Kerala. Out of 395 positive cases in the state 255 have discharged and in one week more than 50,000 were taken out of the observation list, the CM’s office said.

At one point the number of people under observation was around 2 lakh. In one week 32 positive cases were reported in the state but the number of people discharged was 131.

“The situation is well under control now. But it doesn’t mean we have to lift restrictions. We have to continue our surveillance and vigil,” said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement.

Kerala was the first to report a coronavirus case in the county in January, when a China-returned medical student tested positive. But the state’s track, trace and treat method has paid it rich dividends. Currently, 140 people are in hospitals and going by the present trend their numbers will dip to 100 by next week, health officials said