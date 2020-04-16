e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: Deve Gowda’s grandson marriage to be low-key

Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: Deve Gowda’s grandson marriage to be low-key

Covid-19 lockdown: Nikhil, son of former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, will tie the nuptial knot with Revathi, the grandniece of former state housing minister M Krishnappa, at the farmhouse in Bidadi town.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The marriage of former PM Deve Gowda’s grandson was planned at their home in Bengaluru but since social distancing will be a challenge, it was decided to organise it at Ramanagara.
The marriage of former PM Deve Gowda’s grandson was planned at their home in Bengaluru but since social distancing will be a challenge, it was decided to organise it at Ramanagara.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is entering into wedlock in a low-key ceremony on Friday, with the family forced to shelve grand plans in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Only close family members will attend the marriage to be held at a farmhouse in nearby Ramanagara district.

Nikhil, son of former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, will tie the nuptial knot with Revathi, the grandniece of former state housing minister M Krishnappa, at the farmhouse in Bidadi town.

Both families had earlier decided to have a grand wedding ceremony in Ramanagara, the political turf of Kumaraswamy.

With congregation of any type not allowed during the lockdown to check coronavirus spread, Kumaraswamy explained in a video message that the event will be a low-key affair of two families with minimum number of people.

He also appealed to his party workers, relatives and well-wishers not to visit the venue.

According to him, after the lockdown was announced, the marriage was planned at their home here itself but since social distancing will be a challenge, it was decided to organise it at Ramanagara.

He cited Bengaluru being in the ‘Red Zone’ with maximum COVID-19 cases in the state as also a reason for shift in the venue.

“It is difficult to maintain social distancing if the event is organised at home. That’s the reason we are organising the event at our farmhouse in Bidadi. I request my workers and well-wishers to avoid attending the event,” Kumaraswamy said.

The decision to organise the marriage was taken after consulting doctors, including those in his family, he said.

tags
top news
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news