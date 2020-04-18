e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: Bengal Governor alleges PDS scam, seeks urgent report from Mamata govt

Covid-19 lockdown: Bengal Governor alleges PDS scam, seeks urgent report from Mamata govt

Mamata has acknowledged deficiencies in the PDS but claimed it was limited to 10%

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Bengal Governor and BJP leaders from the state have accused Mamata Government of a scam in the public distribution system.
Bengal Governor and BJP leaders from the state have accused Mamata Government of a scam in the public distribution system. (REUTERS Photo/File/Representative)
         

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged there was a scam in the public distribution system (PDS) in the state, which was getting bigger by the day when the state needed to put up a united fight against coronavirus. He added that he had sought urgent details from the chief secretary’s office on the matter.

“Covid 19 has to be unitedly fought on ground and not in media/public relations. No politics at all. Worried-PDS SCAM getting bigger by the day. PDS system is in virtual political hijack-a crime. Free ration for needy and not coffers. Defaulters be sternly dealt,” one of Dhankar’s many tweets on the issue said.

Dhankar’s allegation is supported by BJP leaders, two of whom-- Darjeeling MP Raju Singh Bista and Alipurduars MP John Barla-- have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming there was a scam in the PDS in Bengal. Bista has also spoken to Governor Dhankhar in this regard.

Dhankhar’s tweet came two days after chief minister Mamata Banerjee acknowledged deficiencies in delivering ration to the needy and removed the state food and supplies secretary.

“There is a problem with ration distribution, (it) is only about 10% of cases. We have to look into it and solve the problem,” she had said on Thursday.

The state government has promised free ration to 7.5 crore people for six months. The state’s population is 9.13 crore, according to the census of 2011.

Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the resignation of the state’s food and supplies minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

“What’s the gain in making the secretary a scapegoat? It’s the minister who needs to be removed if he does not resign on his own,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said on Saturday.

In another tweet, Dhankar said the PDS “SCAM BALOON” was getting bigger by the day and it involved “powerful ones”. He demanded a thorough probe to unearth “the sharks that hijacked PDS and denied poor and needy their due”.

Mallick, however, refused to comment, saying that the chief minister had asked every leader and worker of the party to refrain from trading political barbs during the time of a crisis.

On Saturday, Left leaders and workers, too, staged demonstrations at various parts of the state, including in the districts of Jalpaiguri, Nadia and Kolkata, alleging poor handling of the relief work and PDS distribution.

tags
top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 77
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news