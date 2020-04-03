Covid-19 lockdown: Full text of PM Modi’s address to the nation

india

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation, through a video as the country witnessed day 10 of nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In his 9 am video address to the nation, PM Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles and mobile flashlights to display the nation’s collective spirit to defeat coronavirus, which has so far claimed 56 lives in the country. The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has climbed to 2301 with 235 fresh cases being detected.

Here is the full text of PM Modi’s video address:

My dear fellow citizens,

Today marks 9 days of the nationwide lockdown against the Corona pandemic. The discipline and spirit of service you have displayed during this period is unprecedented, and embodies the true meaning of both.

Government, administration and the public at large, have together made great efforts to manage the situation as best as possible.The manner in which you had expressed gratitude to all those fighting against the Coronavirus on Sunday 22nd March, has today become an example for all countries. Many are replicating it now.

Whether it is people’s curfew, ringing bells, clapping hands or clanging plates;they have all made the nation realize its collective strength in these testing times. It has led to the deepening of the belief that the nation can unite as one in the battle against Corona. This collective spirit of yours, of the nation, can be seen manifesting itself during these times of lockdown.

Friends, today, when crores of people of this country are confined to their homes, it will be natural for anyone to question what they can do just by themselves.Some people may also be worried about how they are going to fight such a big battle on their own. Many will be concerned about how many more days they will have to spend like this.

Friends, this is certainly the time of a lockdown, and we most certainly are confined to our own homes, but none of us is alone.The collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of us, it is the strength of each one of us.It is required for our countrymen, to from time to time,experience the greatness, majesty and divinity of this collective strength.

Friends, in our country the citizenry is considered a manifestation of God itself. Therefore, when the nation is fighting such a huge battle, one should from time to time keep experiencing this collective superpower manifesting itself in the form of the people.This experience boosts our morale, gives us direction and clarity, a common aim as well as the energy to pursue the same.

Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must continuously strive to take those of us most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from disappointment to hope. We must end the darkness and uncertainty emanating from the crisis, by progressing towards lightand certainty. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis, by spreading the glory of light in all four directions.

And that is why, this Sunday, on the 5th of April, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light.On this 5th of April, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights.

On the 5th of April, on Sunday, I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9PM.Listen carefully, on the 5thof April, at 9 PM, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes.I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 PM on the 5thof April.

At that time, if you have turned off all the lights of your homes, and each one of us in all directions has lit a diya; we will experience the superpower of light, clearly illuminating the common purpose we are all fighting for.In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone!130 crore Indians are committed,through a common resolve!

Friends, I have one more prayer in this regard, that no one must assemble or gather anywhere while participating in this program. Please do not go out on to the roads, lanes or your localities, do it at the doorstep or balconies of your own homes. One must never cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of Social Distancing. Social Distancing should not be breached under any circumstances.This is the only panacea to break the chain of Corona virus.

So, on the 5th of April at 9 PM.Sit in solitude for some time and reminisce about Maa Bharati, picture the faces of 130 crore Indians.Experience the collective resolve, the collective superpower of 130 crore Indians.This will give us the strength to fight, as well as the confidence to win, in this hour of crisis.

It has been said here that –

Utsaho Balwaan Arya,

Na Asti Utsaah Param Balam |

Sah Utsahasaya Lokeshu,

Na Kinchit Api Durlabham ||”

Meaning, there is no greater force in the world than our passion and our spirit.That there is nothing in the world that we cannot achieve on the basis of this strength.Come, let us come together and jointly defeat this Corona virus, and make India victorious.

Thank you very much!