Covid-19 lockdown: Will restaurants, salons open as per MHA’s latest order?

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:41 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a clarification over its latest, conditional, directive on opening up of shops amid the Covid-19 lockdown. It said that the guidelines apply to shops that deal in “sale of items” and are not applicable to salons and barbershops that “render services”.

“Hair salons and barbershops render services. Our order is applicable to shops which deal in sale of items. There is no order to open barbershops and hair salons,” Joint Secretary, Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava stated.

Salila also clarified that sale of liquor will remain prohibited during the lockdown and restaurants will remain shut.

“As per the new orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) there is no order to open restaurants, no order to open any kind of restaurant,” she said.

“In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that ALL RESTAURANTS, SALONS & BARBER SHOPS would remain CLOSED. They render services & the relaxations given under #lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items,” a tweet posted by Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

In a late-night order on Friday, the government had said that all neighbourhood shops and those in the residential areas have been allowed to reopen from today, except those in malls.

“All registered shops regd (registered) under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions,” the order read.

Later in the day, the government clarified that only standalone shops - those not a part of any market complex, a cluster of shops, or those inside malls - shall be allowed to open.

Only 50% of the staff at these shops will be allowed to work. The staff at these shops must observe social distancing norms and wear masks.

Delhi said it will not implement easing of restrictions on the opening of shops in the national capital while Assam said a decision in this regard would be taken on April 27.