e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: Will restaurants, salons open as per MHA’s latest order?

Covid-19 lockdown: Will restaurants, salons open as per MHA’s latest order?

The ministry has clarified that sale of liquor will remain prohibited during the Covid-19 lockdown.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government has clarified that only standalone shops - those not a part of any market complex, a cluster of shops, or those inside malls - shall be allowed to open.
The government has clarified that only standalone shops - those not a part of any market complex, a cluster of shops, or those inside malls - shall be allowed to open. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a clarification over its latest, conditional, directive on opening up of shops amid the Covid-19 lockdown. It said that the guidelines apply to shops that deal in “sale of items” and are not applicable to salons and barbershops that “render services”.

“Hair salons and barbershops render services. Our order is applicable to shops which deal in sale of items. There is no order to open barbershops and hair salons,” Joint Secretary, Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava stated.

Salila also clarified that sale of liquor will remain prohibited during the lockdown and restaurants will remain shut.

“As per the new orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) there is no order to open restaurants, no order to open any kind of restaurant,” she said.

“In view of queries coming from various sections of society, it is clarified that ALL RESTAURANTS, SALONS & BARBER SHOPS would remain CLOSED. They render services & the relaxations given under #lockdown restrictions yesterday pertain only to shops selling items,” a tweet posted by Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

In a late-night order on Friday, the government had said that all neighbourhood shops and those in the residential areas have been allowed to reopen from today, except those in malls.  

“All registered shops regd (registered) under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions,” the order read.

Later in the day, the government clarified that only standalone shops - those not a part of any market complex, a cluster of shops, or those inside malls - shall be allowed to open.

Only 50% of the staff at these shops will be allowed to work. The staff at these shops must observe social distancing norms and wear masks. 

Delhi said it will not implement easing of restrictions on the opening of shops in the national capital while Assam said a decision in this regard would be taken on April 27.

tags
top news
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news