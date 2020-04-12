e-paper
Covid-19: Masks made mandatory at all public places in Bengal

Covid-19: Masks made mandatory at all public places in Bengal

The state now has 95 active Covid-19 -cases. Seven people have died till date while 19 people have been cured. A few other Covid-19 patients have died of co-morbidity conditions taking the total number of infected people till date to 125.

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
More than 50,000 people in West Bengal have been kept under home and institutional quarantine facilities at present.(SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
         

The West Bengal government on Sunday made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks, especially when they are out in public places, to prevent any further outbreak of the contagious Covid-19 disease.

“Mouth and nose should be covered by facial masks or any other available piece of cloth which may even include a properly folded or rolled dupatta, gamcha, handkerchief or any such material that acts as a protective cover. It is hereby directed that it shall be made mandatory to use this cover always especially when in public places,” an order issued by the state government said.

Various other cities and states including Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have made it mandatory to wear masks.

More than 50,000 people in West Bengal have been kept under home and institutional quarantine facilities at present.

