e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida to get 15,000 antigen-based kits for rapid Covid-19 testing

Noida to get 15,000 antigen-based kits for rapid Covid-19 testing

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for biomedical research in the country, will provide these kits and also train the health department officials, officials said.

noida Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Noida
Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has recorded over 1,550 positive cases, including 19 deaths, so far, official figures showed on Tuesday.
Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has recorded over 1,550 positive cases, including 19 deaths, so far, official figures showed on Tuesday.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Gautam Buddh Nagar, one of the worst-hit districts by Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, will get 15,000 antigen-based testing kits, which will help in early tracking and containment of cases, and reduction of mortality rate, officials said on Tuesday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for biomedical research in the country, will provide these kits and also train the health department officials, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has recorded over 1,550 positive cases, including 19 deaths, so far, official figures showed on Tuesday.

“As per the instructions of the Centre and the UP government, we will start the antigen-based Covid-19 testing in Gautam Buddh Nagar along with other regions of the NCR. The ICMR officials will train the health department officials and lab technicians of Meerut division on June 24 in Noida,” District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

“We are getting 15,000 test kits from the ICMR. Health teams shall identify high-risk groups, patients who have influenza-like illness (ILI), comorbidities, etc. Also, a special testing drive shall be held in containment zones. Dedicated teams shall be formed for antigen-based testing,” he said.

“This shall help in early tracking, containment and reduction of mortality rate,” he added.

The rapid antigen-based test using nasal swab samples allows infected patients to be diagnosed much faster, at a lower cost and without laboratory examination. It helps cover a large population in a short span of time and with quick results, it allows authorities to modify their strategies accordingly.

tags
top news
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks scrapping of new Covid-19 SOPs
Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks scrapping of new Covid-19 SOPs
Patanjali’s Covid drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister
Patanjali’s Covid drug a good thing but there are rules: AYUSH minister
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May
16-yr-old boy, who could not attend online classes, found dead in Assam
16-yr-old boy, who could not attend online classes, found dead in Assam
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Covid-19 impact: UP govt likely to defer panchayat polls for six months
Covid-19 impact: UP govt likely to defer panchayat polls for six months
HT Salutes: Dehradun duo who distribute free milk packets across the city
HT Salutes: Dehradun duo who distribute free milk packets across the city
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In