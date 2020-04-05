Covid-19: Odisha asks thousands to self-quarantine as postman tests positive

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:09 IST

The Odisha government Saturday asked thousands of people in one of the most densely populated areas of Bhubaneswar to quarantine themselves a day after a postman in the area tested positive for coronavirus.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner PC Chaudhury said the postman, who serves at the BJB Nagar Sub Post Office in Bhubaneswar had returned from Delhi on March 10.

Officials said the postman delivered letters in Goutam Nagar as well as the Khurda district and sessions court area where hundreds of people including lawyers, litigants and policemen come every day.

“The postman has delivered a substantial number of letters and other postal articles in his service area during these 10 days of lockdown period. I would request the people of his service area that if you have come in contact with him then please stay in mandatory home quarantine and in addition to that please register yourself with 104. If you develop any symptoms like cough, fever or any other symptom then please inform 104 and we will undertake all procedures like sample collection, testing etc,” the BMC Commissioner said.

The Puri district administration on Saturday sealed Danagahir village village in Pipili block where the postman lived ,not far from Bhubaneswar.

Puri collector Balwant Singh said Danagahir village under Pipili Block is being declared as a ‘containment zone’ to restrict the public from entering and going out of the place. Similarly, the district administration in Jajpur sealed off three villages including Brahmabarada village as well as 10 block headquarter towns and four municipal areas to prevent the spread of the deadly virus after a person from the village had tested positive. The man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the number of those infected by coronavirus in Odisha rose to 21 on Saturday after a 29-years-old man of Kalahandi district tested positive. The man had recently returned from Bahrain, but did not show any symptoms of the disease.

Also on Saturday, the Odisha government started passive surveillance of both the government and private healthcare facilities and asked all the hospitals to inform the government about the details of patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infection and influenza. The hospitals have been urged to report all the cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza-like Illness to the district Integrated Disease Surveillance Program cell or State IDSP, said Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on Covid-19, Subroto Bagchi.

“As there has been a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, it has become imperative to strengthen passive surveillance. Any violation shall be viewed seriously including sealing of the facilities and cancellation of licence under the Clinical Establishment Act. The office-bearers of Private Clinical Establishment Association have also been urged to bring it to the notice of all concerned,” said Bagchi.