e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Covid-19: Rajasthan’s most cases, deaths reported from Jaipur

Covid-19: Rajasthan’s most cases, deaths reported from Jaipur

Jaipur reported 745 new cases followed by 475 in Jodhpur, 190 in Kota, 97 in Tonk, 90 each in Alwar, Nagaur and Bharatpur

jaipur Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
A medic collects swab sample for coronavirus testing, at Jaipur’s Kanwatiya Hospital.
A medic collects swab sample for coronavirus testing, at Jaipur’s Kanwatiya Hospital. (File photo)
         

Rajasthan reported 20 deaths and 2,677 Covid-19 cases that took the state’s tally of infections to 268,063 on Monday. It has so far reported 2,312 fatalities and has 28,653 active cases.

Jaipur reported 745 new cases followed by 475 in Jodhpur, 190 in Kota, 97 in Tonk, 90 each in Alwar, Nagaur and Bharatpur.

Also read | Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect today: Here’s what’s allowed, what isn’t

Rajasthan has imposed night curfews in 13 districts and lockdown in containment areas to tackle the growing infections. It has recorded over 30,000 cases in the last 10 days.

tags
top news
Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
‘My son says when he bats, just wake me up’: Vaughan on Kohli’s impact
‘My son says when he bats, just wake me up’: Vaughan on Kohli’s impact
Four sites in India get World Heritage Irrigation Structure tag
Four sites in India get World Heritage Irrigation Structure tag
Maruti reports 1.7% year-on-year growth in November but small cars underperform
Maruti reports 1.7% year-on-year growth in November but small cars underperform
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In