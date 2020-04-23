e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Rajasthan spends Rs 2,440 on each person in quarantine centres

Covid-19: Rajasthan spends Rs 2,440 on each person in quarantine centres

Thee are more than 23,000 people in government quarantine facilities across Rajasthan.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:28 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Migrant workers lodged in a Rajasthan government at a shelter home , queue for lunch, in Bagru, Jaipur.
Migrant workers lodged in a Rajasthan government at a shelter home , queue for lunch, in Bagru, Jaipur.(Himanshu Vyas/HT PHOTO)
         

The Rajasthan government has set a daily limit of Rs 2,440 to be spent on each person in the state-run Covid-19 quarantine centres, according to an order of the disaster management department to district administrations.

As on Wednesday, there were 23,437 people in government quarantine facilities across the state that began functioning from March 23. In Jaipur, out of 54 centres, 14 were running and with 1,643 inmates. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in the state has reached 1,935, with Jaipur alone accounting for 737 cases.

Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the state’s chief secretary is the chairman of the state executive committee (SEC) but on March 15, the government delegated the powers to the additional chief secretary (ACS), medical and health department. Under these powers, the ACS became the nodal authority for determining the number of centres and duration of stay in them.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

The order which was issued some time earlier but became public on Thursday, said the maximum expense per person per day could be Rs 2,440. Payments will be made on actual or this limit, whichever was less.

According to the order, Rs 600 is to be spent on food and beverages. This includes Rs 100 on breakfast, Rs 180 each on lunch and dinner, Rs 80 on water and Rs 60 on tea and snacks. The expenditure on linen and laundry is capped at Rs 60.

The expenditure also includes Rs 500 on food for staff deputed at the quarantine centres and Rs 600 for personal protective equipment (PPE) kit for health care workers.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, medical and health department, said part of the amount is for the quarantine centres themselves.

“Technically, expenses on guards, PPE for health workers and food for staff can’t be counted as expenses per person.”

The officer said Rs 2,440 was the upper limit set by the disaster management department. “There may be lesser expenditure at some places,” Singh said.

A sum of Rs 550 is to be spent on cleaning and disinfection. The break-up includes Rs 50 for cleaner, Rs 50 for ward boy, Rs 70 for sanitizer, Rs 300 for N-95 mask, Rs 50 for triple-layer mask and Rs 30 for hypochlorite solution.

An amount of Rs 100 has been earmarked for spraying machine and Rs 30 for a guard.

top news
Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening
Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
BJP continues to spread virus of communal prejudice, hatred: Sonia Gandhi
BJP continues to spread virus of communal prejudice, hatred: Sonia Gandhi
LIVE: Growth of coronavirus has been more or less linear, says Health Ministry
LIVE: Growth of coronavirus has been more or less linear, says Health Ministry
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news