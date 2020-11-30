e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Rajasthan to impose lockdown in containment zones, night curfew in 13 districts

Covid-19: Rajasthan to impose lockdown in containment zones, night curfew in 13 districts

The government has issued guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution for the period of December 1-31

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:29 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
A medic collects a swab sample, at Kanwatiya Hospital, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A medic collects a swab sample, at Kanwatiya Hospital, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.(HT file)
         

In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose lockdown in containment zones, and night curfew in 13 districts. Also, schools and colleges will remain closed till December 31.

The government issued guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution for the period of December 1 to December 31. “Rajasthan is at a critical juncture in its fight against Covid-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of new cases has been rising. The confluence of certain factors such as recent festival season, onset of winter and laxity in observance of Covid-19 guidelines pose the risk of the situation aggravating, thus putting a strain on the health infrastructure,” said Abhay Kumar, principal secretary, home, issuing the guidelines.

Also read | Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data

Taking into account the prevailing situation in the state, lockdown will be enforced in the containment zones till December 31. “Effective demarcation of containment zones in vulnerable and high incidence area is key to break the chain of transmission controlling the virus. The zones will be demarcated by the collectors following the guidelines issued by the Centre. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas and intensive house-to-house surveillance be conducted.”

The state government has increased the number of districts where night curfew will be imposed from 8 to 13 – Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikara and Ganganagar. However, it will not be applicable on factories with production of continuous nature and night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, marriage halls etc.

In areas outside containment zones, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain close till December 31. Also, cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks, social or religious, or any large congregation is not permitted.

“Every citizen should maintain due caution and strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, focused on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines,” said Kumar.

Rajasthan has recorded over 265,000 Covid-19 cases and 2,292 deaths. Currently, the numbers of active cases is 28,758.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In