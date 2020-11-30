e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data

Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data

About 71% of the new Covid-19 deaths are being reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:20 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Malad(E) in Mumbai, on November 29.
Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Malad(E) in Mumbai, on November 29. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Eight states are reporting most of India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related daily deaths, shows government data.

With 444 new deaths reported from across the country on Sunday, the total number of people having succumbed to the viral infection in the country has reached 137,173.

About 71% of the new Covid-19 deaths are being reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

With 89 deaths reported on Sunday, Maharashtra had the maximum new fatalities. Delhi follows closely with 68 deaths and West Bengal reported 54 deaths. Of the eight states, these three states currently are reporting a majority of the deaths due to Covid-19.

Also read | Covid-19: What you need to know today

Also, at least 22 states are showing case fatality rate (CFR), which is the number of people dying out of total number of positive cases reported, less than the national average that at the moment has dropped to 1.45%.

India’s CFR has been steadily declining. From the national CFR of about 1.98% about three months ago in August, it has now come down to 1.45%.

India also continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally.

“Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500,” tweeted the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning.

India has also significantly increased its Covid-19 testing capacity, with the number of tests per million population crossing the 100,000 mark recently.

On average, India has been conducting one million tests to detect Covid-19 in a single day for at least three months. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is spearheading India’s Covid-19 testing initiative, has so far approved 2,165 laboratories across the country to perform the tests.

Of all these laboratories, 1,175 laboratories are in the government sector, and 990 in the private sector.

tags
top news
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
LIVE: India records 38,772 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.4 million
LIVE: India records 38,772 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.4 million
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief
Who is Neera Tanden? Joe Biden’s possible Indian-American pick for budget chief
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
‘Poor captaincy’: Gambhir not happy with Kohli’s handling of Bumrah
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In