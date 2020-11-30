Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:20 IST

Eight states are reporting most of India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related daily deaths, shows government data.

With 444 new deaths reported from across the country on Sunday, the total number of people having succumbed to the viral infection in the country has reached 137,173.

About 71% of the new Covid-19 deaths are being reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

With 89 deaths reported on Sunday, Maharashtra had the maximum new fatalities. Delhi follows closely with 68 deaths and West Bengal reported 54 deaths. Of the eight states, these three states currently are reporting a majority of the deaths due to Covid-19.

Also, at least 22 states are showing case fatality rate (CFR), which is the number of people dying out of total number of positive cases reported, less than the national average that at the moment has dropped to 1.45%.

India’s CFR has been steadily declining. From the national CFR of about 1.98% about three months ago in August, it has now come down to 1.45%.

India also continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally.

“Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500,” tweeted the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning.

India has also significantly increased its Covid-19 testing capacity, with the number of tests per million population crossing the 100,000 mark recently.

On average, India has been conducting one million tests to detect Covid-19 in a single day for at least three months. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is spearheading India’s Covid-19 testing initiative, has so far approved 2,165 laboratories across the country to perform the tests.

Of all these laboratories, 1,175 laboratories are in the government sector, and 990 in the private sector.