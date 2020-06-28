Covid-19 state tally: Delhi crosses 80,000-mark, 3 states have less than 500 cases

india

India on Sunday recorded more than 19,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease, which pushed its tally closer to 5.30 lakh.

As far as the states are concerned, Maharashtra continues to be battered by the coronavirus disease. On Saturday, the state recorded 5,318 fresh Covid-19 cases - the fourth record single-day jump in infections and the second consecutive day of over 5,000 cases.

Delhi also crossed the 80,000-mark with Tamil Nadu at close third.

Here’s a look at the statewise coronavirus situation across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 1,59,133 on Sunday. Over 84,000 (84,245 to be exact) people have recovered from the disease in Maharashtra while 7,273 have died.

Delhi

The national capital, already the second worst-hit in India, saw its tally rise to 80,188 after 2,948 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 49,301 have bene cured or discharged in Delhi and 2,558 have lost their lives. A serological survey began in some parts of Delhi on Saturday to determine the extent of the coronavirus disease’s spread.

Tamil Nadu

The state stands third on the tally with 78,335 coronavirus disease cases. Tamil Nadu has witnessed 1,025 fatalities due to Covid-19 while 44,094 have recovered.

Gujarat

Gujarat’s tally of Covid-19 disease reached 30,709 on Sunday, according to Union health ministry figures. The state has seen 22,409 people recover from coronavirus while 1,789 have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 21,549 while the number of recoveries has reached 14,215. The state’s death toll stands at 649. Though the state is at number five in the list of states affected by the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the state government for keeping the fatalities low despite the huge population.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 16,944 Covid-19 cases till Friday, the health ministry website showed. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 391 while 13,367 patients have recovered.

West Bengal

As many as 16,711 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 10,789 recover from coronavirus while 629 people have died.

Haryana

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 13,427 while the death toll stands at 218. Over eight thousand four hundred people have recovered from the contagion in Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh

Over 12,965 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. While the state death toll stands at 550, 9,971 people have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

Telangana

The state stands at the tenth spot on the Covid-19 tally with 13,436 coronavirus cases. While 4,928 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 243 in the state.

Situation in other states

Karnataka has witnessed 11,923 coronavirus cases till date while the number stands at 12,285 in Andhra Pradesh. Bihar has recorded 8,931 Covid-19 cases, while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally stands at 6,966. In Odisha, cases have jumped to 6,350 while Assam has reported 6,816 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally is 5,056. The number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala is 4,071.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry have less than 3,000 Covid-19 cases.

Mizoram, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. In states like Meghalaya, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.