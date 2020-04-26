Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra crosses 7,000-mark, lockdown in Tamil Nadu cities

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 09:04 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 26,496 on Sunday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 19,868 active coronavirus cases in the country, 5,803 patients have been cured or discharged while 824 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 7,000-mark while in the national capital, the number of cases has crossed 2,600. Gujarat continues to have the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

Here’s statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.

Maharashtra

With 7,628 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 323 deaths so far while 1,076 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 3,071 coronavirus cases and 282 recoveries so far. One hundred thirty three people have died from the infection in the state.

Delhi

As many as 2,625 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Firty four people have died from the infection while 869 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2,083 on Sunday. The state has reported 33 fatalities, and 493 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2,096 positive cases of Covid-19. Ninety nine people have died from Covid-19 here while 210 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1,821 Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 960 recoveries and 23 Covid-19 deaths. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days starting Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh

Nearly 1,800 (1,793 to be exact) people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 261 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 27 have died from the infection here.

Telangana

The total number of infected people is touching 1,000 in Telangana (health ministry data showed 991 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday). Two hundred eighty people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1,061 positive Covid-19 patients and 171 cases of recovery. Thirty one people have died.

West Bengal

The state now has over 600 cases of Covid-19 (the latest health ministry data shows 611 Covid-19 positive patients in West Bengal). There have been 18 deaths and 105 recoveries in the state.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 500 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths. One hundred firty eight people have been cured and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 494. Six people have died from the infection while 112 were cured.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 457 coronavirus cases on Sunday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 338 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 289 and 298 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 17 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen three deaths. One hundred seventy six people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 67 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 243 people have tested positive for coronavirus, two people have died while 46 patients have recovered. Odisha has 94 Covid-19 positive patients, 33 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 67 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 13 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 48 coronavirus patients, 26 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 22 have recovered. Assam has reported 36 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 19 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 37 cases of coronavirus and 32 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 28 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 15 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 11 have recovered.

Ladakh has 20 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Pondicherry has reported seven cases, three have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur had reported two coronavirus cases, both patients have recovered. Tripura too had two cases of Covid-19, both recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

India entered the twelfth day of the extended lockdown phase on Sunday.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.