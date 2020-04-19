e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: UP govt to provide employment to 5 lakh stranded workers in state

Covid-19: UP govt to provide employment to 5 lakh stranded workers in state

The state government had on Saturday announced that Rs 1,000 aid each to destitute people, including to those who were left out in both urban and rural areas amid lockdown.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference at Tilak Hall, Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference at Tilak Hall, Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(HT Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to set up a committee to provide employment to the 5 lakh workers who entered the state in the last 45 days from different parts of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“In a meeting today, the Chief Minister ordered to set up a committee aimed at providing employment to 5 lakh workers who have come to the state in the last 45 days from different parts of the country,” said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

The state government had on Saturday announced that Rs 1,000 aid each to destitute people, including to those who were left out in both urban and rural areas amid lockdown.

Thousands of migrant workers and daily wage labourers stranded away from their homes and families in cities across the country are left with no jobs.

With activities except for essential services halted, they are facing difficulty to earn a livelihood.

This comes as the lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, was recently extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

tags
top news
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Covid-19 sees no religion or caste, says PM Narendra Modi
Covid-19 sees no religion or caste, says PM Narendra Modi
LIVE: DGCA issues directive to airlines asking them to halt bookings
LIVE: DGCA issues directive to airlines asking them to halt bookings
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news