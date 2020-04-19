Covid-19: UP govt to provide employment to 5 lakh stranded workers in state

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:27 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to set up a committee to provide employment to the 5 lakh workers who entered the state in the last 45 days from different parts of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“In a meeting today, the Chief Minister ordered to set up a committee aimed at providing employment to 5 lakh workers who have come to the state in the last 45 days from different parts of the country,” said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

The state government had on Saturday announced that Rs 1,000 aid each to destitute people, including to those who were left out in both urban and rural areas amid lockdown.

Thousands of migrant workers and daily wage labourers stranded away from their homes and families in cities across the country are left with no jobs.

With activities except for essential services halted, they are facing difficulty to earn a livelihood.

This comes as the lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, was recently extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.