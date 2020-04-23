e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in Delhi

Covid-19 update: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in Delhi

The face masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 06:04 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
The First Lady of India, Savita Kovind, stitching face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The First Lady of India, Savita Kovind, stitching face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI File Photo )
         

First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate as part of the fight against Covid-19.

These masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask.

By stitching masks, the First Lady has given a message that everyone can fight the Covid-19 pandemic together.

Health experts have recommended that people should maintain social distancing and other preventive measures in addition to wearing face coverings.

The masks, which are commonly in use since to contain corona spread, are cloth masks, three-layered surgical masks and N95 respirator.

