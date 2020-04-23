Covid-19 update: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in Delhi

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 06:04 IST

First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate as part of the fight against Covid-19.

These masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask.

By stitching masks, the First Lady has given a message that everyone can fight the Covid-19 pandemic together.

Health experts have recommended that people should maintain social distancing and other preventive measures in addition to wearing face coverings.

The masks, which are commonly in use since to contain corona spread, are cloth masks, three-layered surgical masks and N95 respirator.