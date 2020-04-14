Not just medical treatment, this Mumbai doctors’ group is going the extra mile

india

The world is hailing the medical staff and sanitisation workers and for all the right reasons, they are after all “corona warriors” on the frontline tackling Covid-19.

While doctors have been working day and night to treat the people infected with the novel coronavirus and conducting research to come up with a vaccine to treat the disease, a group of doctors in Mumbai is going the extra mile to help people deal with mental and emotional stress. The group wants to spread cheer and lift up spirits in a unique way of not only their patients but the entire nation dealing with stress and anxiety amid the nationwide lockdown, which was on Tuesday extended till May 3.

Sargam, a group of medical professionals in Mumbai, is going the digital way and will launch their first “Sing From Home Concert” on Tuesday evening. The group will go live on Facebook at 6:30 pm to use music therapy as a remedy to keep hope afloat in the times of coronavirus.

“The current lockdown has been a challenging task for individuals across all age groups and is affecting the psychological and emotional well-being of many,” Dr Bipin Pandit, member of the Sargam group told hindustantimes.com.

At a time when social media has become the go-to medium, the doctor says the initiative will help people ease their stress and bring cheer in homes during the time of isolation, self-quarantine and of course work-from-home.

“There’s evidence that music helps the human body mentally, physically and most importantly emotionally,” says Priyanka Trithapti, an NCR-based therapist and counsellor. “Especially coming from doctors, who have a credibility associated with them, the initiative sends out a strong message and will help people understand the significance of music in dealing with challenging situations,” she added.

