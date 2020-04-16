e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:35 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Covid-19 update: Beds seen inside isolation ward at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad.
Covid-19 update: Beds seen inside isolation ward at MMG hospital in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
         

India on Wednesday came down hard on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom for its criticism of the country based on a “misguided” report that Covid-19 patients in a hospital in Ahmedabad were segregated on the basis of their religious identities.

The US Commission expressed concerns over the way India is fighting the coronavirus pandemic following a media report that a government-run hospital in Ahmedabad segregated the infected patients on the basis of their religions.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with spread of Covid-19 in India,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He said no segregation of patients is being done in the civil hospital on the basis of religion as clarified by the Gujarat government.

Srivastava said the USCIRF “must stop adding religious colour to our national goal of fighting the pandemic and distract from larger efforts”.

Also read| Covid-19: What you need to know today

Earlier in a tweet, the Commission said it was concerned over the reports of Hindu and Muslim patients being separated in the hospital.

“Such actions only help to further increase ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in #India and exacerbate false rumors of Muslims spreading #COVID19,” it said. The USCIRF had earlier criticised India on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Also read| Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

