Covid 19 Update: Vaishno Devi shrine imposes 28-day bar on foreigners and Indian travelers from abroad

india Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mata Vaishno devi shrine has announced restrictions on visitors in view of Covid 19
Mata Vaishno devi shrine has announced restrictions on visitors in view of Covid 19
         

Famous Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi on Sunday restricted foreigners and other travelers from abroad from visiting within 28 days of their arrival in India and also asked domestic pilgrims to postpone their trip to the shrine if suffering from any coronavirus linked symptoms as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID 19.

“The Shrine Board issued an advisory to the NRIs/ foreigners and other visitors not to visit the Shrine for 28 days after landing in India as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus,” the advisory says

The restrictions along with the advisory are also being disseminated through audio systems deployed throughout the track from Katra to Bhawan for creating awareness about the Coronavirus. Hoardings carrying advisories have also been installed at all prominent places for general awareness of the pilgrims visiting the shrine.

The trust has also made thermal screening of all the pilgrims mandatory and the cleaning of all the establishments of the Board with disinfectants, at least four times a day is being done.

Dedicated help desks have been set up at Katra railway station, helipad, enquiry and reservation counter at Niharika complex. Self declaration forms have been mandated for the pilgrims visiting from the affected countries.

To safeguard the staff and pilgrims, sufficient number of personal protection equipments like masks, gloves, sanitizers etc have been arranged and issued to different units of the shrine board.

