e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first, Aadhaar not mandatory

Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first, Aadhaar not mandatory

The beneficiaries will be tracked through Aadhaar, but it won’t be mandatory. In case a person doesn’t have an Aadhaar card, any government photo identity will be used.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 11:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A volunteer getting a vaccine shot in Pune’s Bharati Hospital and Research Centre. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
A volunteer getting a vaccine shot in Pune’s Bharati Hospital and Research Centre. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

As Bharat Biotech is aiming to launch its vaccine — Covaxin — in February, which could be the first vaccine available in India, the Centre is finalising the vaccine delivery procedure, including identifying the priority groups that will be administered the vaccine first and at no cost.

The expert group deliberating on these details has prepared a blueprint. Earlier, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said states have been asked to identify group of priority beneficiaries. A total of 30 crore priority beneficiaries will get vaccine dose in the initial phase.

Four categories have been broadly identified so far

1.One crore healthcare professionals: Apart from doctors, nurses and ASHA workers, this group includes MBBS students as well.

2. Two crore frontline workers: This group comprises municipal corporation workers, police personnel and personnel belonging to armed forces.

3.Twenty-six crore people aged above 50: As aged people are at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19, people aged above 50 will also be treated as a priority group.

4.One crore special category people: This group will include those below 50 but with co-morbidities.

Vaccines administration to these people will be free.

Centre has already asked states to set up task force to streamline the vaccination drive for which the existing eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network)platform.

The beneficiaries will be tracked through Aadhaar, but it won’t be a mandatory. In case a person doesn’t have an Aadhaar card, any government photo identity will be used.

(With PTI Inputs)

tags
top news
JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals
JD(U) minister booked for murder, blames political rivals
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected
I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
i20 effect? Tata Altroz XM+, with 7-inch touchscreen, launched at ₹6.6 lakh
i20 effect? Tata Altroz XM+, with 7-inch touchscreen, launched at ₹6.6 lakh
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In