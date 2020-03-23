Covid-19: What you can and can’t do in Delhi during lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:13 IST

With more than a week for the lockdown in Delhi still to go in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, here’s a list of what one can do and can’t during the period.

1. I need to urgently leave town, can I take a flight?

Yes, but only until 11.59 pm on Tuesday. Domestic passenger airline services will be suspended after that.

2. Can I come to work from Noida to Delhi?

Only those who are part of essential services such as police, fire, hospital etc, or have a medical emergency are allowed.

3. I am a diabetic, can I go shop for insulin?

Yes. All chemist shops are open.

4. Can my domestic help come home?

There is no specific direction in this regard. Many residents and resident welfare associations have voluntarily asked domestic helps not to come. But it might be difficult for them to travel, given the lack of public transport

5. My dog is cooped up at home, can I take her out for a walk?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to people to stay at home and not even go out for walks until it is for some essential work. And, when you go out, residents have to strictly follow social distancing measures.

6. I don’t own a car, what do I do in case of emergency?

In case of a medical emergency, you can call an ambulance.

7. I need physiotherapy. Can I go?

Yes. Medical facilities are part of essential service.

8. Can I visit my local temple, mosque or church?

No. The Delhi government has ordered that all religious places will remain closed.

9. There is a power cut in my house, what can I do?

You can complain to the discom. Electricity, water etc are essential services.

10. I have run out of money, where can I go?

You can go to the nearby ATM or the bank.

11. My home is running out of vegetables. Can I get groceries?

Yes. Grocery stores are part of essential services.

12. Can I take an Uber or Ola cab?

Uber has suspended it operations till March 31, while Ola has limited its operations.

13. How can I tell the police I am an essential services provider?

You can show your identity card provided by your company or organisation.

14. If someone is disobeying lockdown rules, can I report them?

Yes, you can report to the police.

15. I want to order food. Is it permitted?

Yes.