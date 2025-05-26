Over 1,000 Covid cases, 4 Omicron subvariants in India; caution & no panic urged

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said Covid-19 variants being reported from India show only mild disease symptoms, adding that four Omicron subvariants – LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1 – have been found. Visitors wearing protective masks as the cases of Covid are increasing widely at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, May 26, 2025.(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The ICMR urged individuals battling diseases and others with low immunity to be cautious while urging the public not to panic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as “Variants Under Monitoring”, not as Variants of Concern or Interest.

“Surveillance is underway to determine the reasons behind the increase in cases, and the government is making necessary preparations. The four variants that we have found are subvariants of Omicron --- LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. But more samples are being tested for further information,” ANI news agency quoted ICMR DG Dr Rajiv Bahl.

He also stressed that the disease outbreak in India is under control with the government remaining vigilant and making necessary preparations.

Speaking about the need for vaccines, Dr Bahl said, “The government has developed platforms to create new vaccines. If a new variant emerges in the future, the government has two options. Evaluate the effectiveness of existing vaccines and develop a new vaccine specifically targeting the new variant.”

No need to panic, says Delhi govt

Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh on Monday urged people not to panic over the recent rise in mild cases of Covid-19 infections, even as the government's official data showed 104 active cases in the national capital.

Singh said hospitals in Delhi have been advised to be prepared for any eventuality, and such advisories should be seen as a precautionary step and not a sign of alarm.

“We have advised hospitals to be ready with beds, oxygen, essential medicines, and equipment, just in case. This is a part of standard preparedness,” he said.

“There is no need to worry. Covid-19 caused by the new variant is similar to a normal viral illness. The patients who have come in so far are experiencing mild symptoms like fever, cough, and cold,” Singh said, emphasising that government hospitals and doctors are “200 per cent prepared.”

India on Monday logged a total of 1,009 active Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. As per the health ministry, India's Covid-19 update showed a total of 1009 active cases, with 752 new cases recently confirmed.

According to the government data, Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases at 430.