Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1,000 Covid cases, 4 Omicron subvariants in India; caution & no panic urged

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2025 10:25 PM IST

The ICMR urged individuals battling diseases and others with low immunity to be cautious while urging the public not to panic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said Covid-19 variants being reported from India show only mild disease symptoms, adding that four Omicron subvariants – LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1 – have been found.

Visitors wearing protective masks as the cases of Covid are increasing widely at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, May 26, 2025.(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Visitors wearing protective masks as the cases of Covid are increasing widely at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, May 26, 2025.(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The ICMR urged individuals battling diseases and others with low immunity to be cautious while urging the public not to panic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as “Variants Under Monitoring”, not as Variants of Concern or Interest.

“Surveillance is underway to determine the reasons behind the increase in cases, and the government is making necessary preparations. The four variants that we have found are subvariants of Omicron --- LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. But more samples are being tested for further information,” ANI news agency quoted ICMR DG Dr Rajiv Bahl.

He also stressed that the disease outbreak in India is under control with the government remaining vigilant and making necessary preparations.

Speaking about the need for vaccines, Dr Bahl said, “The government has developed platforms to create new vaccines. If a new variant emerges in the future, the government has two options. Evaluate the effectiveness of existing vaccines and develop a new vaccine specifically targeting the new variant.”

No need to panic, says Delhi govt

Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh on Monday urged people not to panic over the recent rise in mild cases of Covid-19 infections, even as the government's official data showed 104 active cases in the national capital.

Singh said hospitals in Delhi have been advised to be prepared for any eventuality, and such advisories should be seen as a precautionary step and not a sign of alarm.

“We have advised hospitals to be ready with beds, oxygen, essential medicines, and equipment, just in case. This is a part of standard preparedness,” he said.

“There is no need to worry. Covid-19 caused by the new variant is similar to a normal viral illness. The patients who have come in so far are experiencing mild symptoms like fever, cough, and cold,” Singh said, emphasising that government hospitals and doctors are “200 per cent prepared.”

India on Monday logged a total of 1,009 active Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. As per the health ministry, India's Covid-19 update showed a total of 1009 active cases, with 752 new cases recently confirmed.

According to the government data, Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases at 430.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Over 1,000 Covid cases, 4 Omicron subvariants in India; caution & no panic urged
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On