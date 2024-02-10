Covid proceedings, new House and key bills marked the 17th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The 17th Lok Sabha, which reshaped India’s legislative framework through landmark laws, celebrated 75 years of Independence, shifted to a new building and withstood the Covid-19 pandemic, completed its last session on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament. (PTI)

During its five-year course, the 17th Lok Sabha abrogated Article 370, passed the long-pending women’s reservation bill, banned triple talaq and replaced British-era criminal laws with a new set of codes and brought India’s first data privacy laws. It also witnessed India’s growth as the fifth largest economy and the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha stood at 97% — highest in the last five Lok Sabhas — and the Rajya Sabha worked for 137% of its time in the budget session. Rajya Sabha authorities didn’t provide data for the past five years. Altercations between the government and the Congress-led Opposition, which has formed a fragile INDIA alliance, also peaked, leading to an unprecedented suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from the two Houses in six days during the last winter session.

In his valedictory speech, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced, “Out of 543 members of the 17th Lok Sabha, 540 members participated in discussions held in the House. Women MPs saw maximum representation in the 17th Lok Sabha.”

“A total of 274 sittings were held during the 17th Lok Sabha which lasted for a total of 1,354 hours. The House sat late for more than 345 hours and completed its business. The House lost a total of 387 hours to disruptions. The overall productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha has been around 97%, which is the highest in the last 5 Lok Sabhas,” he added.

On September 19, the Indian Parliament shifted, for the first time, out of its British-era building to the new Parliament building, which is seen as a symbol of self-reliance.

In the Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to the President’s speech on January 31 and said, “As highlighted by the Hon’ble President in her address, Bharat is making phenomenal progress in all walks of life. We are in Amrit Kaal of our Republic. As Members of the Upper House, we have to ensure exemplary standards of conduct. We need to be a source of inspiration as Bharat steadfastly surges towards a Viksit Rashtra and a global leader. We are in an era of immense possibilities. Let us vigorously contribute for continual, incremental rise of Bharat. I have no doubt that this sentiment is shared by every Member of this House and the people at large.”

Dhankhar, whose House often faced Opposition-led disruptions, reminded the lawmakers that “as members of the Upper House, we have to ensure exemplary standards of conduct. We need to be a source of inspiration as Bharat steadfastly surges towards a Viksit Rashtra and a global leader. Let us vigorously contribute for continual, incremental rise of Bharat.”

The 17th Lok Sabha had to skip one session—the monsoon session of 2020—due to Covid but held a special session in September this year during which the long-pending women reservation bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) got cleared by both Houses with an overwhelming majority.

Birla said the 17th Lok Sabha, which held its first meeting on June 17, 2019, has been “historic in various ways”.

“Of 543 members of the House, 540 members participated in discussions. Women MPs saw maximum representation in the 17th Lok Sabha and the House also witnessed their active participation in the proceedings.”

Birla added that 222 laws were passed in the 17th Lok Sabha while 202 bills were introduced and 11 bills were withdrawn by the government. The three agriculture reform bills, that resulted in massive protests by farmers, were among the bills withdrawn.