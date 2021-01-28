After Sri Lanka, Africa secures 400 million doses of Indian shots
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says another 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been secured for the continent through the Serum Institute of India.
Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told reporters that with the new doses, on top of the 270 million doses announced earlier, “I think we’re beginning to make very good progress.”
Also watch| India sends doses of SII’s Covishield vaccine to Bahrain, Sri Lanka
As with many vaccine deals, there are no immediate details on cost or how much people might pay per dose.
Parts of the African continent are now seeing a strong second surge in coronavirus infections, which Nkengasong calls “very aggressive now.”
He warns that the wave has not yet peaked. Africa’s case fatality rate of 2.5% remains above the global one of 2.2%, and 14 of Africa’s 54 countries have case fatality rates above 3%.
Also read| Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccines
The continent of 1.3 billion people is racing to obtain enough vaccines for the goal of vaccinating 60% of its population to achieve herd immunity, and officials have repeatedly urged rich countries that have stockpiled vaccine doses to take an equitable approach and share.
Africa has more than 3.4 million confirmed virus cases including more than 87,000 deaths.
