Covid-19 cases in India rise to 3,758; Kerala leads with 1,400, Maharashtra at 506 | Top 10

India’s active Covid-19 cases have risen to 3,758, with Kerala reporting the highest at 1,400 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 506 cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (mohfw) data released on Sunday, June 1, 360 new infections were recorded in 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Kerala reported 64 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra logged 18, and Delhi added 61, according to MoHFW figures. (File)(AP)

Two Covid-19-related deaths were also reported during the same period — one each in Kerala and Karnataka. In Karnataka, a 63-year-old man who was diagnosed with pulmonary TB, squamous cell carcinoma of the buccal mucosa, and incidentally tested positive for Covid-19, passed away. In Kerala, a 24-year-old woman with Covid-19, sepsis, hypertension, and decompensated chronic liver disease (DCLD) also succumbed, the health ministry said.

Here are the top 10 updates

Maharashtra reported 65 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total count since January 1 to 814. Of these, Pune had 31 cases, Mumbai 22, Thane nine, Kolhapur two, and Nagpur one. The state currently has 506 active cases, while 300 have recovered, according to the health department. Odisha’s Director of Public Health, Nilakantha Mishra, stated on Sunday that active Covid-19 cases in the state have increased to 12. All patients reportedly have mild symptoms and are in isolation. Andhra Pradesh’s information and public relations minister K Parthasarathi urged the public to stay alert as Covid-19 cases are rising nationally. He advised people to avoid large crowds and maintain social distancing norms in public areas like railway stations, bus stands, and airports. West Bengal recorded 82 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the current wave to 287, as per the Union Health Ministry. Six people were discharged after testing negative. The state health department has not released updated data. Four new Covid-19 cases were detected in Gurugram on Sunday, raising the total during the ongoing surge to 23, with 12 of them currently active. All patients have mild symptoms and are in home isolation. The health department collected 97 samples on the same day. Gurugram is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases after two and a half years. Civil Surgeon Dr Alka Singh urged people not to ignore flu-like symptoms and to get tested at the nearest health centre. Punjab currently has six active Covid-19 cases, five of which are from Ludhiana. One death has been reported. Among the cases are two children of the deceased, who are asymptomatic and quarantined. The other three cases include a person who had returned from Kerala and two who were in contact with people who had travelled to states with more infections. A 60-year-old woman in Delhi who tested positive for Covid-19 has died, officials said on Saturday. This marks the first death in the capital during the current wave. The woman had undergone surgery for intestinal obstruction, and the Covid finding was incidental. In response to the rising Covid-19 numbers, the Karnataka government on Saturday issued an advisory urging people to act responsibly by wearing masks in crowded areas, maintaining physical distance, and following hygiene practices. Last week, Union minister of state for health and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, last week assured citizens that the central government is fully equipped to handle any emerging covid-19 situation.

(With PTI inputs)