Covid-19: Delta variant, vaccines and other important developments from this week

India’s daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (covid-19) were mostly in a state of plateau this week, being recorded at more than 40,000 for four straight days (including in the last 24 hours) and just under the 40,000-mark on July 26. However, also this week, the country logged less than 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections for the first time in more than four months: 29,689 people tested positive in the 24-hour period leading to July 27.

Here’s a round-up of important Covid-19 related developments from this week:

(1.) Delta variant responsible for more than 80% cases from May to July: The highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first found in India, accounted for nearly 8 out of every 10 cases of the coronavirus disease in the country from May to July, data released by the Indian SARS CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) showed. The variant, which led to 82% of infections during this period, is also behind the pandemic’s recent surge in the United States, the study reported.

(2.) 10% of all adults in India fully vaccinated: Nearly 10% of the country’s population, eligible for anti-Covid shots, is fully vaccinated against the viral disease, data from the government’s CoWIN platform showed on Monday. Also, nearly 27% (26.5%) of the 940 million adults eligible for vaccination, have received at least one dose, as per the dashboard. Every citizen aged 18 or above is eligible for the nationwide vaccination drive, which began on January 16.

(3.) Vaccination of kids likely to begin in August: Vaccination of children against Covid-19 is likely to begin in August, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. On July 1, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadilla applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission for its vaccine to be administered to everyone above the age of 12. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, too, is conducting trials of its shot, Covaxin, on children.

(4.) US secretary of state backs Covid-19 origins probe: Antony Blinken met World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Kuwait on July 28, and pledged the US’ support for the UN agency-led probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Though China has rejected plans calling for more checks on laboratories and markets in its territory, the WHO, earlier this month, urged all countries to work together to probe the origins of the pandemic.

(5.) Japan sees record Covid-19 cases amid Tokyo Olympics: Japan, where Olympic games are currently underway in the Capital city of Tokyo, logged a record number of Covid-19 cases, some of which are linked to the global sporting event. On July 29, the country reported more than 10,000 daily infections for the first time, the state media reported. According to the organisers of the Olympics, 193 athletes have tested positive thus far, of which 24 cases are new. International Olympic Committee spokesperson, Mark Adams, has, however, denied any link between the Games and the fresh outbreak in Japan.

(6.) US CDC reverses guidelines on masks: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued tighter guidelines for the use of Covid-19 masks, asking even fully vaccinated citizens to resume wearing facemasks indoors, especially if they live in areas with high virus transmission rates. Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, too, has warned that the country is moving in a “wrong” direction in combating a fresh wave, spurred by the Delta variant.