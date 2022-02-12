Covid-19: India logs 50,407 new cases, 804 deaths in 24 hours; positivity at 3.43%

India registered 50,407 cases of coronavirus and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Saturday morning. The daily positivity rate continues its downward path with 13 per cent or nearly 8,000 less cases than yesterday.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload has been pushed to 42,586,544, while the death toll stands at 5,07,981. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.48 per cent.

Active cases dropped to 1.43 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, as per the government data today.

A total of 74.93 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far in India, with 14,50,532 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

The government also noted that a total of 1,72,29,47,688 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive so far.

Notably, Delhi recorded less than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the latest available data.

Meanwhile, a new study on Friday showed that the efficacy of booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines waned substantially in four months time.

