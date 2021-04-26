IND USA
The official said, during the 13-month period, police registered 2.06 lakh offences for traffic violations and collected fines to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.32 crore. (HT file photo)
india news

Covid-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Maharashtra's Raigad in April

This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumulative sum of 4.72 lakh for mask violations in the district between March 1 last year and March 31, 2021, an official said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 04:28 PM IST

A total of 6,317 people have been fined 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The district police also informed that 2,149 out of its 2,308 personnel have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, comprising 157 officers and 1,992 constabulary.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said 532 police personnel in the district had contracted the infection, and four had died.

maharashtra coronavirus
