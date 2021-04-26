Covid-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Maharashtra's Raigad in April

A total of 6,317 people have been fined ₹13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumulative sum of ₹4.72 lakh for mask violations in the district between March 1 last year and March 31, 2021, an official said.

The official said, during the 13-month period, police registered 2.06 lakh offences for traffic violations and collected fines to the tune of ₹5.32 crore, whereas the number of cases registered in April this year stood at 13,599, the official added.

The district police also informed that 2,149 out of its 2,308 personnel have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far, comprising 157 officers and 1,992 constabulary.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said 532 police personnel in the district had contracted the infection, and four had died.

