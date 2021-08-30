Covid-19 surge rages on despite curbs in Kerala

Even as Kerala observed a complete lockdown on Sunday, the state reported 29, 836 new Covid cases with high test positivity rate (TPR) of 19.67 per cent, according to the state health ministry. The state also reported 75 deaths in last 24 hours taking the toll to 20,541, as per the data released by the health ministry.

The number of patients requiring ventilator support also rose from 883 to 915 on Sunday with many hospitals saying that there is a considerable hike in daily hospital admission. Total hospitalisation with moderate or severe Covid-19 symptoms crossed 31,000 on Sunday while on Saturday it was 29,523.

Active cases also rose to 212, 566 on Sunday from 2,04,086.

At least four districts reported more than 3,000 cases on Sunday. While Thrissur logged 3,965 new cases, Kozhikode recorded 3,548, Malappuram reported 3,195 and Ernakulam 3,178. As cases continue to surge, the state government has called a meeting of experts on Wednesday and another meeting with local body heads next Friday.

In last five days, Kerala has reported more 150,000 cases with daily contribution of more than 65 per cent in the country’s overall tally. The country on Sunday recorded 45,083 new infections with a TPR of 3 per cent.

Despite spiralling cases CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday painted a rosy picture citing high vaccination rate (74 % vaccinated) and low mortality rate of 0.5% against the national average of 1.34 per cent.

The Centre had even given a strong warning to the state to ramp up its containment measures and increase testing. Despite wide criticism, the state government is yet to increase its RT-PCR tests. While neigbhouriing Tamil Nadu conducted 1,63, 230 tests on Friday, Karnataka conducted 1,49, 393 while Kerala saw only 73,138 tests. Many experts even have asked the state to shed its soft corner for conducting antigen tests.