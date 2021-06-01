Home / India News / Covid-19 tracker: India adds over 125,000 new infections on Monday
Covid-19 case tally currently stands at over 28.17 million. (HT PHOTO/representational)
Covid-19 case tally currently stands at over 28.17 million. (HT PHOTO/representational)
india news

Covid-19 tracker: India adds over 125,000 new infections on Monday

  • More than 3.75 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday in the last 24 hours, according to the data.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Coronavirus disease tracker(Hindustan Times)
Coronavirus disease tracker(Hindustan Times)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 vaccine vaccine drive + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.