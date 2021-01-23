Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated
Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in the country, including 3,47,058 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.
According to data released by the ministry, the highest number of 1,84,699 vaccinations in the country has been reported from Karnataka, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,33,298), Odisha (1,30,007) and Uttar Pradesh (1,23,761).
As many as 1,10,031 beneficiaries were inoculated in Telangana, 74,960 in Maharashtra, 63,620 in Bihar, 62,142 in Haryana, 47,293 in Kerala and 38,278 in Madhya Pradesh, according to the data.
In a statement, the ministry said in the last 24 hours, 3,47,058 people were vaccinated in 6,241 sessions and 24,408 such sessions have been conducted across the country so far.
"As on January 23, 2021, till 8 AM, nearly 14 lakh (13,90,592) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination exercise," it said.
India's active Covid-19 caseload continued to manifest a downward movement and dropped to 1,85,662 on Saturday.
"India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.74 per cent of India's total positive cases," the ministry said.
It added that 28 states and Union territories in the country have less than 5,000 active coronavirus cases each and their recovery rate is above the national average.
The country's total caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,184 with 152 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar govt puts classified files related to Subash Chandra Bose on internet
- The directorate of state archives in Bihar, decided to upload the prized collection of documents and files related to Bose on the internet and dedicate him the page on his 125th birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIL seeking direction to govt to fill vacant ATPMLA posts filed in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notification issued for gram panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lotus will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices touch all-time highs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak’s secret tunnel to push terrorists for 8 years in Jammu detected by BSF
- It is important to detect all the cross-border tunnels on the Pakistan border because they nullify the impact of soldiers at the LoC blocking infiltration attempts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Declare Netaji's birth anniversary national holiday: Mamata urges Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP workers attacked by TMC supporters in Howrah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi gives 106,000 land certificates in 1st visit ahead of Assam polls
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large gathering at Jerenga Pathar, a historic site where Joymoti, an Ahom princess, sacrificed her life in the 17th century.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rajasthan BJP core group underlines efforts to bridge gap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Section 144 imposed in GB Nagar in view of safety concerns related to R- Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox