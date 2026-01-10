'Cow dung for cancer cure' research project at MP medical university runs into scam charge over fund spend

A research project funded by the Madhya Pradesh government, which has been studying possibilities of using cow dung and related items to cure cancer and other ailments for over a decade, has come under the scanner of the Jabalpur district authorities for alleged financial irregularities. The project was undertaken at Jabalpur’s Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in 2011. (https://www.ndvsu.org/)

What is the research project? The research was based on finding a cure for serious illnesses, including cancer, using Panchagavya, which is a combination of cow dung, cow urine, and dairy products.

The project was undertaken at Jabalpur’s Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in 2011, reported The Indian Express. It received a funding of ₹3.5 crore from the state government, even though the university officials had originally asked for ₹8 crore to carry out the project.

What triggered the probe? A probe into this research project, which had been going for over a decade but had not yielded any significant results, was triggered when Jabalpur’s district administration received a complaint.

Jabalpur’s divisional commissioner received a formal complaint into the matter, following which, he set up a probe team headed by additional collector Raghuvar Maravi to look into the matter.

A report of the investigation has now been submitted to the Collector, according to the IE report.

What are the findings? The findings of the investigation were “shocking”, a report by NDTV cited sources as saying. They also indicate how some expenditures were made during the project with inflated rates as compared to the market rates.

Between 2011 and 2018, some ₹1.92 crore were spent on material such as cow dung, cow urine, pots, raw materials and machines, which should not cost beyond ₹15-20 lakh according to market rates, the IE report said citing the probe.

The findings also revealed that several air trips were made in the name of research to several cities including Goa and Bengaluru, NDTV reported. The university team also allegedly bought a car worth ₹7.5 lakh; however, it was not part of the original estimate. The team spent some ₹7.5 lakh on fuel and maintenance, around ₹3.5 lakh on labour and ₹15 lakh on tables and electronic items, which, according to the probe report, were not essential for the research project.

Additionally, no cure has so far been produced using Panchagavya formulation for diseases such as cancer. “Instructions for investigation were received from the Collector. The university had requested ₹8 crore under the Panchagavya scheme, and ₹3.5 crore was sanctioned,” the IE report quoted Maravi as saying.

“Some training was also to be given to the farmers, but it was not mentioned what training was given. Research was to be done in Panchagavya for the treatment of serious diseases like cancer,” he added.

University denies allegations The university has reacted to the allegations and denied any wrongdoing. Defending the university, Registrar Dr S S Tomar said that the project has been carried out with full transparency and adherence to rules since 2012.

"The Panchagavya project has been running since 2012... All purchases, whether machines or vehicles, were made through open tenders. Government rules have been followed and there has been no scam... An audit was conducted, and all certificates were sent... An investigation committee came, and we provided all the documents; no facts were hidden... This project was worth ₹3.5 crore... We are still providing training to the youth and farmers,” NDTV quoted Tomar as saying.

The probe report will now be submitted to the divisional commissioner who will decide what further action to be taken after reviewing it.