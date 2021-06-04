Cow vigilantes shoot ‘smuggler’ dead in UP

AGRA A suspected cattle smuggler was allegedly shot dead and four of his accomplices injured in an exchange of fire with cow vigilantes in Kosi Kalan town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday, police said.

“A man identified as Sher Khan, 50, was shot dead in the exchange of fire between the cow vigilantes band suspected cattle smugglers,” said Shirish Chand, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

“Four injured accomplices of Khan are in custody. They have been referred to the district hospital for treatment. Half a dozen cattle were recovered from the spot and their vehicle has been seized,” he said.

The cattle were allegedly stolen from Hathras district and were being ferried to Mewat area of Haryana on a light commercial vehicle (LCV), police said.

The suspected smugglers opened fire when they were chased by a group of cow vigilantes and villagers of Tumora, In retaliation, the cow vigilantes fired at them and allegedly killed Sher Khan and thrashed his accomplices, police added.

The police said they rescued the injured ‘smugglers’ from the angry villagers and took them into custody while three others fled from the spot.

The LCV was noticed by one of the villagers, Baba Chandrashekhar, who informed other villagers. The suspected smugglers changed their route and started firing at the villagers who were chasing them, the police said.

Chandrashekhar lodged a complaint at the Kosi Kalan police station.