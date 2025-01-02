‘Cowardly’: PM Modi condemns New Orleans terror attack by IS-inspired veteran

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday condemned the assault by an Islamic State-inspired US Army veteran in New Orleans that killed 15 people and injured more than 30, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi denouncing the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack”. Workers clean the street at the site where people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 2 (REUTERS)

Shamsuddin Bahar Jabbar, 42, a US citizen and an army veteran from Texas, drove a pickup truck at a high speed into revellers celebrating the New Year at Bourbon Street, one of the most popular public spaces in New Orleans, early on Wednesday. He was subsequently killed in a shootout with police after crashing the truck.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy,” Modi said in a post on X.

India’s condemnation came soon after US President Joe Biden said in a short televised address that the attacker was “inspired by” the Islamic State and had posted videos on social media that indicated he had a “desire to kill”.

Biden also said he was briefed on the attacker’s social media posts by law enforcement officials who were looking into his possible ties to the Islamic State. US media reports cited law enforcement officials as saying that Jabbar had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in some of the videos.

US authorities are also investigating whether the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday was linked to the attack in New Orleans, Biden said. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the blast.

Counter-terrorism has emerged as one of the key areas of strategic cooperation between India and the US. The two sides have worked closely in areas such as exchange of intelligence and information and the listing of terrorist individuals and entities at the UN Security Council.