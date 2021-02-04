CoWIN glitches hit vaccination drive; turnout drops to 36% in West Bengal
Technical snags leading to a slow pace of the CoWIN app, meant for monitoring and tracking the Covid-19 inoculation process, is taking a heavy toll on the vaccination drive in West Bengal, with the state recording just around 36% turnout on Wednesday.
“The portal is running very slowly and this is seriously hampering the vaccination programme. Around 70- 80% of the target beneficiaries do not receive the messages and so, don’t turn up on time,” said a top official of the state health department.
Also Read | 14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government
On Wednesday the state had set a target to vaccinate 35,000 beneficiaries from across 350 centres. Only 12,725 [around 36%], turned up.
Till date, 300,437 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, which is around 64% of the target of 463,972 in the state.
West Bengal has registered 570,581 Covid-19 cases with 10,195 deaths. On Wednesday, 201 new cases were reported apart from seven fatalities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief hails increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic as huge step
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% beneficiaries of take home ration scheme on paper, says NCPCR chairman
- National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo said the data clearly shows that there is a scam in administering of the scheme in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How #IndiaTogether became top trend after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aero India: HAL set to get order for 15 light combat choppers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF deputy chief to monitor new ₹48,000 cr Tejas project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm debates marked relatively smoother day of Parliament: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Remarks by global celebrities proof of propaganda, says BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala to gets its first human milk bank on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN glitches hit vaccination drive; turnout drops to 36% in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Internet curbs lifted in 2 Haryana districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Parts of Delhi to receive light rain today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Discoms propose tweaking power tariff for industries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC to hear Future’s plea against status quo on Reliance deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox