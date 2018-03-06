CPI(M) condemns saffron attacks on Leftists in Tripura, seeks PM’s intervention

The CPI(M) wrote of attacks by “BJP goons” on party offices and members across Tripura in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, accusing the saffron party of inciting violence in the aftermath of its victory in the recent assembly polls.

Politburo member Md Salim, who penned the missive, sought Modi’s “immediate intervention” in the matter. “These goons have unleashed a reign of terror. 514 individuals were injured, 1,539 houses were attacked, 196 houses were set on fire, 134 CPI(M) offices were attacked and 208 party offices were captured,” he said, listing out a series of incidents that occurred in Khowai, Subroom, Shanirbazar, Belonia and 20 other places across Tripura until March 5.

Meanwhile, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury took out protest rallies in the heart of Kolkata along with his predecessor, Prakash Karat, and other members of the politburo. They were here to attend the state conference of the Bengal CPI(M).

“These attacks show the RSS for what they are. Violence is their standard recipe,” Yechury told mediapersons on the sidelines of the event. “It is a pity that Tripura governor Tathagata Roy expressed happiness after a statue of Lenin was demolished. Even constitutional positions have been occupied (by RSS sympathisers).”

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the Tripura violence in a Facebook post, terming it as a larger conspiracy hatched by the BJP-RSS central leadership to target communists.

Vijayan said pulling down four to five statues (of Lenin and other Leftist leaders) will achieve nothing. “It is wishful thinking that they can wipe out communists from the country so easily. The RSS’ true face has emerged after the victory. It is part of a larger conspiracy, and we will oppose it strongly,” he added.

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran also condemned the violence. Party veteran VS Achuthanandan shot off another letter to Modi, seeking a clampdown on the violence. “What’s happening in Tripura is unheard of in history. It should be stopped immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yechury said the party was still introspecting into the reasons that led to the Tripura debacle. “Whatever shortcomings we have will not be ignored,” he assured.

The CPI(M) general secretary, however, remained evasive about the ongoing debate over forming an electoral alliance with the Congress and other regional parties in the light of the saffron threat. “We are open to the idea of carrying out movements alongside other Left and democratic forces. Electoral tactics will be decided during the polls,” he said.

When asked if the CPI(M) is willing to be part of a joint front with regional leaders such as Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Yechury said: “These issues will be discussed at our party congress next month. The matter has found mention in our draft political resolution.”

(With inputs from Ramesh Babu)