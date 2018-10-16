CPI(M), Janta Dal, Samajwadi Party among 7 parties contesting Rajasthan elections under one banner

Seven political parties, including the CPI(M), will contest the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections under the banner of ‘Rajasthan Loktantrik Morcha’ (RLM), a leader of the Left party said Tuesday. Election in the state is due on December 7.

Besides the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Janta Dal, the Janta Dal (Secular), the Samajwadi Party, the CPI, the CPI (ML) and the Rashtriya Lokdal will be part of the RLM.

The parties have come together to defeat anti-people political powers, including the BJP and the Congress, CPIM leader Ravindra Shukla said. Both the national parties have not worked for the welfare of farmers, labourers, Dalits and minorities during their tenures, he alleged.

The CPI(M) has decided to fight the elections on 29 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, Shukla said. He said the morcha will hold its meeting within a week to discuss on partnering on seats and other formalities. The CPI(M) will run a nation-wide campaign from October 22 to 28 against the alleged corruption in Rafale aircraft deal, Shukla said. He alleged that the Modi government had played with the country’s defence by benefitting a private company.

