CPI-M reclaims, reopens 200 closed party offices in Bengal

Amidst the violent clashes and political slugfest between West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, the CPI-M has reclaimed and reopened around 200 party offices which were allegedly captured by the Trinamool after coming to power in 2011.

The CPI-M-led Left Front, which ruled the state for 34 years at a stretch from 1977, were also unable to reopen a large number of party offices which have been under lock and key following alleged “threats and intimidation” from Trinamool.

“Now that the Trinamool has weakened, and in many areas its local leadership as also the toughs who terrorised people all these years have fled after losing various constituencies, our people have gone ahead and reopened around 200 party offices in various districts,” said a Communist Party of India-Marxist leader.

The Marxists have around 300 offices in the state.

However, the leader could not give the exact number of offices which were “captured” or “forcefully locked” by the Trinamool.

The reclamation and reopening of the offices have happened in districts like West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Coochbehar, Burdwan, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and Howrah.

“In most of the places, the Trinamool did not or could not resist as its workers are morally shattered after the poor performance,” the leader said.

Enthusiastic CPI-M cadres wrote the party’s name, drew its sickle, hammer and star symbol and raised the red flag in the offices.

However, at some places like Mahishda in Keshpur assembly segment of Ghatal, the Trinamool recaptured the offices.

“In Mahishda, Trinamool minister Suvendu Adhikari organised the recapture. Our people did not resist, as we cannot fight the anti-socials in the Trinamool camp,” the leader said.

The CPI-M, however, seems to be now downplaying its success in reopening the offices, some of which were closed for eight years.

“Yes, we have opened some of our offices. But it is not happening the way or to the extent it is being projected on the social media. The offices that we have opened are those which were captured by the Trinamool, but now the ruling party’s workers have fled the area,” CPI-M Politburo member Mohammad Salim told IANS.

