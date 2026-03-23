A political war of words ensued in Kerala on Sunday after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan alleged an underhanded deal between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP in at least 10 constituencies for the upcoming elections. Both parties dismissed the allegations, terming them baseless. CPI(M), BJP ‘deal’ to defeat UDF in 10 seats, claims VD Satheesan

Addressing reporters in his constituency of Paravur, Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M)-led LDF was fielding “weak” candidates in at least 10 seats where the BJP is a strong force, in order to defeat the Congress-led UDF. In return, the BJP has allotted several key seats in central Kerala to its “weak” allies like Twenty-20 to help the LDF, he claimed.

The crux of Satheesan’s allegations lay centred on the Palakkad constituency, where the Congress has fielded actor-turned-politician Ramesh Pisharody against BJP’s Sobha Surendran. The CPI(M) has backed Independent candidate NMR Razaq, a well-known restaurateur and businessman. Pisharody replaces sitting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was expelled from the Congress over multiple rape allegations. In the last three elections, the BJP has come second in Palakkad, followed by CPI(M) in third place.

“Palakkad is a constituency where the Congress has won by 18,000 votes (in the last bypoll). The BJP is the closest rival. The LDF has fielded a weak candidate in order to split the votes of the UDF. He (Razaq) has been fielded in Palakkad to intentionally help the BJP. There is a deal between the two parties,” Satheesan alleged.

“There is a deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP in at least 10 seats, and we are putting special focus on those seats. In those 10 seats, since the CPI(M) is weak, it is helping the BJP,” he said.

In return, the BJP, he claimed, has allotted over a dozen seats to its ally Twenty-20, which is only organisationally present in the eastern parts of Ernakulam district.

“This is a clear example of mutual exchange of favours,” he said.

However, Twenty-20 party chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob said such charges indicate that the UDF and the LDF are “scared” of the NDA’s strength. “Both coalitions are afraid that the NDA would come to power in Kerala. That’s why both are hurling allegations at us. In the panchayat elections, both LDF and UDF fielded common candidates against us and went into truck with even extremist parties like Welfare Party of India and PDP,” said Jacob.

“Congress leaders and Communists are not aware of the strength of Twenty-20,” said Jacob.

CPI(M) central committee member AK Balan claimed that Satheesan had a “communal agenda” in mind by pointing to the Left’s Muslim candidate Razaq in Palakkad.

“Razaq has struggled a lot to reach where he is today. He is not a minor candidate. He is the state secretary of the hotel and restaurant association. He is our number one candidate. The Congress is just taking anticipatory bail in the event of losing Palakkad in the elections,” said Balan.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan rubbished the claims, saying: These are just allegations that have been raised for years. Where is the real deal? In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Congress and CPI(M) are together in an alliance. CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby will admonish Congress leaders here, but in Delhi, he calls Rahul Gandhi an angel. They are opportunists.”